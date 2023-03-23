Chris Martin Doesn’t Eat Dinner Because He Wants to Be Like Bruce Springsteen

Who doesn’t want a body like Bruce Springsteen? Apparently the New Jersey rocker stays in shape by limiting his meals, a strategy Chris Martin has since adopted.

In a new interview with Conan O’Brien, Martin revealed that he eats one meal a day. “I actually don’t have dinner anymore,” the Coldplay frontman confirmed. “I stop eating at 4 [p.m.] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year,” Martin recounted of dining with Springsteen and his wife Patti. “I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge’”

During the interview, Martin also spoke about Coldplay’s writing process and how the band tries to be a democracy. “We’ve all got our gifts in the world,” he noted. “Mine is I get sent songs and I get a very clear idea of where we’re supposed to go as a band.”

Coldplay are currently wrapping a string of tour dates in South America. During a recent show in Brazil, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry joined for a rendition of Coldplay’s 2019 song “Cry Cry Cry.” The band will resume their tour in Europe in mid-May before returning to the U.S. for seven more shows.

The band’s most recent LP, Music of the Spheres, arrived in 2021.