See Chris Martin Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’ on ‘SNL At Home’

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed an acoustic rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From the Storm” as musical guest on the first Saturday Night Live At Home episode.

With “Entrance to Trains” written on poster boards behind him — a nod to SNL’s Grand Central Station-themed studio stage — Martin delivered an abridged version of the Blood on the Tracks classic, an apropos song choice given the social distancing, self quarantining and “stay home” orders in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. The black-and-white video was also reminiscent of the Dylan documentary Dont Look Back.

Martin recently participated in the Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, where he performed acoustic versions of Coldplay songs and partially covered David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?”

“Maybe 9/11 was the last time I felt like we were all together,” Martin said of how the coronavirus has unified society.

Dylan, meanwhile, released his 17-minute epic “Murder Most Foul,” adding at the time, “Stay safe, stay observant, and may God be with you.”