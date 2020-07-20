Chris Cornell’s Daughter Launches New IGTV Show About Mental Health

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, will launch a new IGTV series, Mind Wide Open, Monday, July 20th, on what would’ve been her father’s 56th birthday. The series will premiere at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Per a press release, Mind Wide Open aims to “help destigmatize the conversation around mental health.” Its first episode will feature a conversation with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, author, trauma expert and founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

“As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects,” Lily Cornell said. “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

Future episodes of Mind Wide Open will feature a mix of guests, including more experts in mental health, emotional intelligence, psychology and wellness. Cornell will also speak with public figures from music, pop culture and entertainment, as well as her peers who are willing to share their stories. The second episode will air July 27th and feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of the book, Permission to Feel.

Along with the debut of Mind Wide Open, the Cornell family marked Chris Cornell’s birthday by sharing the late musician’s previously unreleased cover Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”