 Chris Cornell's Daughter, Lily, Debuts New IGTV Show 'Mind Wide Open' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next The Remarkable Rise of Lil Baby Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Launches New IGTV Show About Mental Health

Mind Wide Open premieres Monday, July 20th, and aims to “help destigmatize the conversation around mental health”

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Lily Cornell Silver attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Chris Cornell's daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, will launch a new IGTV series, 'Mind Wide Open,' about mental health.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, will launch a new IGTV series, Mind Wide Open, Monday, July 20th, on what would’ve been her father’s 56th birthday. The series will premiere at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Per a press release, Mind Wide Open aims to “help destigmatize the conversation around mental health.” Its first episode will feature a conversation with Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, author, trauma expert and founder of the Trauma Stewardship Institute.

“As someone who has suffered trauma and loss as well as struggled with anxiety and depression, I know how important it is to have a space to talk openly and without shame about these subjects,” Lily Cornell said. “There is so much value, especially for people in my generation, in knowing that everyone struggles with mental health at some point in their lives, despite our society’s dismissive tendencies around emotional wellbeing. It is important for me to give voice to these issues by providing information, honest conversations and resources through Mind Wide Open.”

Future episodes of Mind Wide Open will feature a mix of guests, including more experts in mental health, emotional intelligence, psychology and wellness. Cornell will also speak with public figures from music, pop culture and entertainment, as well as her peers who are willing to share their stories. The second episode will air July 27th and feature Dr. Marc Brackett of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and author of the book, Permission to Feel.

Along with the debut of Mind Wide Open, the Cornell family marked Chris Cornell’s birthday by sharing the late musician’s previously unreleased cover Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.”

In This Article: Chris Cornell, Lily Cornell Silver

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.