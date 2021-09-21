Chris Cornell and Daughter Toni Duet in Never-Before-Seen Home Videos

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni turned 17 years old this month and to celebrate, the official Instagram of the late singer as well as his widow Vicki shared never-before-seen home videos of the dad and daughter singing together through the years alongside family photos and other memorable moments.

In one of the clips, Chris sings “You Are My Sunshine” to a baby Toni. Later, he plays guitar and sings along as she takes the vocal lead for Rihanna’s hook on Eminem’s “Love the Way You Lie,” and the dad and daughter are also seen performing Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” together on stage.

Vicki’s post is soundtracked to the recording of Toni and Chris’ cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a song Toni previously shared to mark Father’s Day in 2018.

“Happy Birthday to our beautiful girl. Daddy and I love you so much! We’re so proud of the young woman you are becoming. You are my baby girl always… and my best friend,” Vicki captioned the clip. “You have helped lift me and support me and helped me through these four years through all the heartache you have been my rock, my reason. The best daughter anyone could ask for, the kindest human, and the best big sister. I’m in awe of your strength, resilience, compassion, and dedication. You have the biggest heart — we love you so much my baby Toni.”