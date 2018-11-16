Chris Cornell’s Son Portrays His Late Father in ‘When Bad Does Good’ Video

Chris Cornell‘s son Christopher portrays his father in the touching new video for “When Bad Does Good,” the title track off the just-released career-spanning box set that explores the late singer’s work.

In the visual, directed by music video great Kevin Kerslake, Christopher Cornell plays a paperboy – an occupation his father held in his youth – who bikes around Seattle, where the Soundgarden singer’s legacy is on display. The young Cornell also visits Sub Pop Records and other landmarks associated with his father’s music.

“For me this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family but the city of Seattle and all of his fans,” Christopher Cornell said in a statement.

Kerslake added, “I wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris’ talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues (e.g., his monstrous guitar chops, operatic vocal range or commanding physical presence), which is his place as one of this generation’s greatest lyricists….but do it within a specific context that turned a simple, straightforward journey through the streets of Seattle into a eulogy, of sorts, with mystical undertones.”

Earlier this week, Cornell’s family announced plans to stage the I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell tribute concert at Los Angeles’ the Forum in January 2019. The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted benefit show will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams as well as members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.