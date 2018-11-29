Chris Cornell, Josh Homme Narrate Alain Johannes Documentary

The late Chris Cornell and Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme serve as narrators in a documentary about Chilean-born artist Alain Johannes called Unfinished Plan: The Path of Alain Johannes. Both of them worked with Johannes previously along with many other notable acts, including PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys, Eagles of Death Metal and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among many others.

The film traverses Johannes’ life and career, as well as explores his relationship with his late wife Natasha Shneider, with whom he formed the band Eleven.

“It was in this band that Johannes captured the energy which was to transform him into the musician he is today,” reads a statement on the film. “Below these lines, information about Johannes illustrates a world of harmonies and inspiring music history where he is both author and founder.”

The documentary, which was previously released in Chile, will screen in Los Angeles at Laemmle’s Glendale Theatre on December 14th, as Pitchfork notes, with a Blu-Ray, DVD and on-demand release to follow.