Previously Unseen Photos From Chris Cornell’s Final Photoshoot to Be Sold as NFTs

Pictures come from a 2017 session the late rocker did with acclaimed photographer Randall Slavin

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Never-before-seen footage from Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot will be minted and sold as non-fungible tokens. The sale will launch this Thursday, August 5th at 12 a.m. ET via Cryptograph.

The Last Session NFTs were taken from a photoshoot Cornell did with photographer Randall Slavin in 2017, not long before his death by suicide on May 18th of that year. Following Cornell’s death, Slavin decided to shelve the photographs until deciding to mint them as NFTs with the blessing of Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell.

“Randall is like family,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “I’m so grateful that Chris’s last photoshoot was captured by not only an amazing photographer but a true friend. Phoenix House continues to do such crucial work especially during these times.”

“Chris was a powerful, beautiful person and someone I was fortunate to work and I’m very excited to immortalize these images as an NFT,” Slavin added.

The two NFTs that will be auctioned off are titled “Until We Disappear” and “White Roses for My Soul to Keep.” The former pairs a portrait of Cornell with cloud formation that add an otherworldly dimension to the piece, while the latter comprises every single frame taken during the daylong shoot and pulls them together in flip-book form.

Video previews of both NFTs are available to view below, while a trailer for auction is above. A percentage of the revenue from the two NFT sales will be donated to the Phoenix House, a non-profit drug and alcohol rehab organization that Cornell supported in the past.

“I have the pleasure of meeting and working with Chris and I love that we get to honor this loving man, husband and father, and a once-in-a-generation voice that will live on forever as a Cryptograph NFT,” said Cryptograph founder Tommy Alastar.

“White Roses for My Soul to Keep” (courtesy of Randall Slavin)

“Until We Disappear” (courtesy of Randall Slavin)

