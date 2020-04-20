Chris Cornell’s Daughter Shares Temple of the Dog Cover at COVID-19 Benefit

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Conell, shared an acoustic cover of Temple of the Dog’s single, “Hunger Strike,” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival benefitting coronavirus relief efforts.

The younger Cornell performed the track in her late father’s studio, calling “Hunger Strike” one of her favorite songs and adding, “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.” From there, Cornell moved easily through “Hunger Strike,” her voice lingering at a mellow whisper for most of the song until it jumped expertly to a crisp belt as she vamped on the final refrain, “I’m going hungry.”

The LiveXLive Music Lives festival took place over the weekend and helped raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. In a note on Instagram accompanying the video of her cover, Cornell wrote that the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would be donating $50,000 to the fund.

“If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort,” Cornell wrote. “Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music.”