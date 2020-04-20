 Chris Cornell's Daughter Covers Temple of the Dog for COVID-19 Benefit - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next People Are Using These Shoe Covers to Avoid Tracking Germs Indoors Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Shares Temple of the Dog Cover at COVID-19 Benefit

Toni Cornell performed “Hunger Strike” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Toni Cornell shows a t-shirt with an image of her father Chris Cornell during the 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 February 2019.Arrivals - 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni Cornell, covered Temple of the Dog's "Hunger Strike" for the Music Lives digital music festival.

Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Conell, shared an acoustic cover of Temple of the Dog’s single, “Hunger Strike,” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival benefitting coronavirus relief efforts.

The younger Cornell performed the track in her late father’s studio, calling “Hunger Strike” one of her favorite songs and adding, “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.” From there, Cornell moved easily through “Hunger Strike,” her voice lingering at a mellow whisper for most of the song until it jumped expertly to a crisp belt as she vamped on the final refrain, “I’m going hungry.”

The LiveXLive Music Lives festival took place over the weekend and helped raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. In a note on Instagram accompanying the video of her cover, Cornell wrote that the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would be donating $50,000 to the fund.

“If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort,” Cornell wrote. “Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Chris Cornell, coronavirus, Temple of the Dog

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.