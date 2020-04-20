Chris Cornell’s Daughter Shares Temple of the Dog Cover at COVID-19 Benefit

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Conell, shared an acoustic cover of Temple of the Dog’s single, “Hunger Strike,” during LiveXLive’s Music Lives digital music festival benefitting coronavirus relief efforts.
The younger Cornell performed the track in her late father’s studio, calling “Hunger Strike” one of her favorite songs and adding, “I love you daddy, and I hope do this song justice.” From there, Cornell moved easily through “Hunger Strike,” her voice lingering at a mellow whisper for most of the song until it jumped expertly to a crisp belt as she vamped on the final refrain, “I’m going hungry.”
Sitting in my dad's home studio during this crazy time makes me miss him even more. Music is the greatest healer and the most powerful way to bring people together especially during tragedy. If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort. Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music. On behalf of the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation we are donating $50,000 to @MusiCares for its Covid relief efforts. This is for you daddy and all your fans who have helped lift us up and who continue to keep the music alive. I love you daddy. #musicares #covidrelief
The LiveXLive Music Lives festival took place over the weekend and helped raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. In a note on Instagram accompanying the video of her cover, Cornell wrote that the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation would be donating $50,000 to the fund.
“If my dad were here, I know he would have been the first to donate his time and effort,” Cornell wrote. “Thank you for including me, I am honored to be part of this and to help spread love through music.”