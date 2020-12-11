Chris Cornell’s Posthumous Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released

Chris Cornell’s estate has surprise-released a new posthumous album of covers, No One Sings Like You Anymore.

Cornell recorded the album in 2016, playing all the instruments, while Brendan O’Brien produced and mixed it. The 10-song track list comprises songs by artists that inspired Cornell, and the record marks his last fully completed solo album before his death in 2017.

No One Sings Like You Anymore features renditions of songs like John Lennon’s “Watching the Wheels,” Harry Nilsson’s “Jump Into the Fire,” Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown,” Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and Howard Tate’s “Get It While You Can,” which was popularized by Janis Joplin. It also includes Cornell’s rendition of Lorraine Ellison’s “Stay With Me Baby,” which was previously featured on the HBO series Vinyl, and a cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” that was released in July.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, said in a statement. “His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

While the album is available digitally today, December 11th, a vinyl version is available to pre-order and will be released March 19th.

No One Sings Like You Anymore Tack List

1. “Get It While You Can” — Howard Tate/Janis Joplin

2. “Jump Into The Fire” — Harry Nilsson

3. “Sad Sad City” — Ghostland Observatory

4. “Patience” — Guns N’ Roses

5. “Nothing Compares 2 U” — Prince

6. “Watching The Wheels” — John Lennon

7. “You Don’t Know Nothing About Love” — Carl Hall

8. “Showdown” — Electric Light Orchestra

9. “To Be Treated Rite” — Terry Reid

10. “Stay With Me Baby” — Lorraine Ellison