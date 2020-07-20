Hear Chris Cornell’s Previously Unreleased Cover of Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’

To mark what would have been his 56th birthday (July 20), the Chris Cornell estate has shared the musician’s previously unreleased cover of Guns N’ Roses’ classic 1989 ballad, “Patience.”

Cornell doesn’t stray too far from the original as he breaks out the acoustic guitar for the cover, but his version boasts an added depth thanks to droning synths and percussion that clatters through space. “And the streets don’t change but maybe the names,” Cornell sings, starting to push his voice to its familiar upper edges, “I ain’t got time for the game ’cause I need you/Yeah I need you.”

On Cornell’s Facebook page, the cover of “Patience” arrived with a note that read: “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken… and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”