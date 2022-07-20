 Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Sweet Home Movie on Father's Birthday - Rolling Stone
Chris Cornell’s Daughter Marks Late Dad’s Birthday: ‘The World Would Not Be the Same Without You’

Toni Cornell shared a poignant home movie of her singing “Love the Way You Lie” with her dad, and is also hosting a Sirius XM tribute with her mother and brother

Jon Blistein

Chris Cornell in 2015.

Chris Cornell’s daughter, Toni Cornell, shared a poignant clip of her getting a personal singing lesson from her late father to mark what would’ve been his 58th birthday today, July 20.

In the video, which the younger Cornell shared on Instagram, Chris plays guitar and offers her some vocal tips — “Singing high is not the same as singing loud” — as they work on a rendition of the hook to Eminem and Rihanna’s 2010 smash “Love the Way You Lie.”

“The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone,” Toni said on Instagram. “You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it. We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls. On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours.”

Along with sharing the home movie, Toni, her mother Vicky, and brother Christopher are celebrating Chris Cornell’s life with an hour-long special on Sirius XM radio’s Lithium channel. The special premiered this morning and will air again at 3 p.m. ET and 11 p.m., with encore broadcasts scheduled every day through Sunday, July 24. 

The special is centered around 15 songs that were either meaningful to Cornell, or remind his family of him. Each track is accompanied by a personal story about the song, why it was chosen, and its relationship to Cornell. The playlist includes a pair of Cornell’s own songs — “Worried Moon” and “Josephine” — alongside a mix of classics and contemporary hits like John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Imagine,” David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust,” Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Eminem’s “Not Afraid,” Sean Paul’s “Get Busy,” and Johnny Cash’s “Rusty Cage.” 

