Chris Cornell Benefit Concert to Feature Soundgarden, Foo Fighters and Metallica Members

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, which is set for January 16th at The Forum in Los Angeles

Chris Cornell with Soundgarden, NYC 2014

Chris Cornell performs with Soundgarden at Webster Hall, New York, June 2, 2014.

Joe Papeo/Shutterstock

A stacked lineup will honor the late grunge legend Chris Cornell’s legacy and music in a benefit concert early next year.

On January 16, 2019, at The Forum in Los Angeles, I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell will feature performances from members of Cornell-affiliated groups Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, as well as by other rock greats including Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, and proceeds will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Tickets for the event go onsale Friday, November 16. Purchases will also include a copy of Cornell’s self-titled career retrospective album, which will arrive on the same day and contains previously unreleased material. Former Soundgarden peer Kim Thayil told Rolling Stone recently that the goal of the collection was to capture “the breadth of his career, and the large spectrum of stylistic approaches to songwriting and the growth that was shown.”

Cornell died in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, 2017, shortly after a performance with Soundgarden. Earlier this month, Cornell’s widow Vicky filed a lawsuit against his doctor, alleging negligent and repeated prescription of “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances.”

In October, Cornell’s family and former bandmates gathered at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture for the unveiling of a life-size bronze statue of the singer.

