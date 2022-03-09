 Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Rape Accuser Loses Lawyers After Texts Found on Phone

Miami Beach Police recovered text message on the woman’s phone that complicate her claims Chris Brown drugged and raped her on Diddy’s yacht

Chris Brown performs at Spectrum Center on Sept. 7, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. Carolina.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The unidentified woman who sued Chris Brown with claims he drugged and raped her on Diddy’s Miami Beach-based yacht has lost her legal representation after police uncovered text messages that complicate her case, sources confirm to Rolling Stone.

A Miami Beach Police detective recovered the texts from the woman’s phone while investigating the allegations and handed them over to the woman’s legal team last week, the sources say.

“We are very grateful that the Miami Beach Police Department brought this to our attention. They did a great job,” the woman’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, tells Rolling Stone.

The lawyer confirmed he and his co-counsel, Ariel Mitchell, will no longer represent the Jane Doe plaintiff in the sex assault, false imprisonment, and gender violence lawsuit that was filed against Brown on Jan. 28 due to unspecified “information” obtained from police last Thursday.

“We were not made aware that the information existed (prior to filing). It precludes us from going forward for a number of reasons,” Vrabeck says. “It’s not a comment on whether an assault happened or not, but it precludes us from going forward.”

A Miami Beach Police spokesman declined to comment on the department’s probe, calling it an active investigation.

In her complaint, the woman alleges the R&B singer fed her a drug-laced drink and assaulted her on the yacht that was docked at Diddy’s Star Island home in December 2020.

Radar Online published alleged excerpts from the text communications Tuesday, including messages from the days immediately after the purported attack in which the woman allegedly asks to see Brown again and shares explicit photos.

“Missing u,” she allegedly texted Brown several months later, according to Radar. “U were honestly the best —- I’ve had lol I just want it again.”

Brown, 32, shared the Radar story on his Instagram stories Tuesday along with a statement. “No more dragging me through the mud,” he wrote. “Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people’s lives like that.”

The Jane Doe plaintiff could hire a new lawyer to take over the case and serve her complaint on Brown. If she does not, the court is expected to dismiss the action for lack of service on Brown.

Additional reporting by Jon Blistein

In This Article: Chris Brown, Diddy

© 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC.

