Chris Brown Won’t Be Charged in Battery Case

Chris Brown won’t face any criminal charges for allegedly striking a woman during an argument in June.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the misdemeanor case “this week,” a spokesman for the office confirms.

“It was rejected because of insufficient evidence,” spokesman Rob Wilcox tells Rolling Stone. He declined to elaborate.

LAPD officials previously said the alleged incident happened at a residence on June 18. The woman told police the singer slapped her so hard, part of her hair extensions came out, according to TMZ.com, which first reported the charging decision Wednesday.

Messages left with members of Brown’s camp were not immediately returned Wednesday. Brown, 32, has been accused of assaulting women in the past.

The Look at Me Now singer pleaded guilty in 2009 to the felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the Grammy Awards. The future Grammy winner was sentenced to an anger management rehab center.

In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, 33, won a restraining order against him with claims he punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down some stairs.