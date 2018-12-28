Chris Brown Charged With Misdemeanor Counts For Illegal Pet Monkey

Chris Brown has been charged with two misdemeanor counts stemming from his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit, Los Angeles Times reports.

Authorities were alerted about the monkey after Brown posted photos of the animal to his Instagram account. Following his posts, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife seized the monkey, named Fiji, in January. The monkey has been taken to a sanctuary facility.

Brown is scheduled for arraignment on February 6th. He could face a maximum of six months in jail and a $1000 fine, spokesman with the city’s attorney office Frank Mateljan told Los Angeles Times.

A lawyer for Chris Brown did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Brown has had multiple legal run-ins since his arrest and conviction for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 for which he served six years probation that ended in March 2015. The singer’s latest legal issue follows Brown’s arrest in July for an outstanding felony battery charge, which stemmed from an April 2017 incident in Tampa, Florida, where Brown was accused of punching a photographer. In May, Brown was sued by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by a pair of Brown’s associates while at a party at the singer’s house in February 2017.