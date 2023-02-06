Chris Brown Sends Half-Assed Apology to Robert Glasper After Grammys Lash Out

After Chris Brown lost the award for Best R&B Album to critically acclaimed pianist Robert Glasper, the pop culture villain with a history of resorting to violence with women, complained on Instagram: “Y’all playing. Who da fuck is this?”

A day later, Brown attempted to apologize for his reaction to his loss. On Monday, Brown shared an Instagram DM he sent to Glasper showing a half-apology to the musician.

“Congratulations my brother…I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys…you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he wrote in the DM. On Sunday, he shared a screenshot of the Google results when looking up Glasper’s name, and wrote: “I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully… I gotta get my skills up Ima start playing the harmonica.”

In his Monday DM, Brown said he thought Glasper is “amazing” and tried to pivot the blame on the Recording Academy.

“THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same category,” he wrote. “Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another…CONGRATULATIONS. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G.”

Glasper, who won the Best R&B Album award for Black Radio III, trolled Brown’s initial reaction, writing, “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers. Check out my stories to play along!” (Glasper has yet to share a public comment about Brown’s “apology.”)

Black Radio III featured some of Brown’s contemporaries, including the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla Sign, PJ Morton, Ant Clemons, and H.E.R. Other nominees in the category included Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous, Lucky Daye’s Candydrip, and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.