Chris and Rich Robinson’s Brothers of a Feather Plot Acoustic Gigs Before Black Crowes Tour

Before heading out on the upcoming Black Crowes reunion tour, Chris and Rich Robinson will perform a string of acoustic gigs as Brothers of a Feather.

The Brothers of a Feather moniker borrows its name from the duo’s 2007 live album that similarly found the Robinsons performing stripped-down renditions of Black Crowes tracks.

The trek kicks off in London, England on February 12th — one day before the 30th anniversary of Black Crowes’ Shake Your Money Maker, released February 13th, 1990 — and comes stateside February 19th at Boston’s Brighton Music Hall.

Brothers of a Feather’s nine-date U.S. run concludes March 9th at San Francisco’s The Chapel; tickets for the acoustic tour go on sale today at the Black Crowes’ official site.

The Black Crowes will celebrate Shake Your Money Maker this summer with a 30th anniversary tour featuring the reunited brothers and their backing band performing the 1990 album in its entirety. That North American tour begins June 17th in Austin, Texas. The Robinsons are also booked to perform at this year’s Love Rocks benefit concert in New York on March 12th.

Brothers of a Feather Tour

February 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

February 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

February 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

February 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

February 29 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

March 2 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

March 4 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel