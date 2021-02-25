Chloe x Halle Shine Through the ‘Ungodly Hour’ in New Video

Chloe x Halle premiered the video for “Ungodly Hour” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The title track to their recent album, the video was directed by Alfred Marroquín and features the sibling duo in shiny blue bodysuits, hooked up to machinery and fluorescent lights. They’re later accompanied by backup dancers as they swim and balance candelabras on their heads.

The sisters recently spoke to Rolling Stone for the annual Women Shaping the Future issue, where they honored their mentor Beyoncé, who runs their label, Parkwood Entertainment.

“She understands what it means to be an artist, so when it’s us creating, it’s purely our own ideas, our own lyrics, and melodies,” they said. “We have complete and total creative freedom. She lets us spread our wings, experiment, do what we want. Of course, we love and appreciate her notes, and she has so much experience. When we sent our last album, Ungodly Hour, to her, she barely had any notes — which is rare, because she’s a Virgo queen. We were just floored and so happy and appreciative that she loved the project.”

