Watch Chloe x Halle’s Roots-Backed ‘Down’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Chloe x Halle graced the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of their The Kids Are Alright track “Down.” The sisters are up for Best New Artist at the forthcoming Grammy Awards in February.

Backed by the Roots, the Bailey sisters’ harmonies and choreography took center-stage. Halle Bailey, the youngest of the two, launched the performance with am ambitious, angelic run that then moved into the driving song about anxiety and desiring the world to slow down.

Chloe x Halle were discovered by Beyoncé and signed to her Parkwood label following their viral cover of the megastar’s 2013 track “Pretty Hurts.” They’ve released a pair of EPs and toured with their mentor twice, including the On the Run II trek with Jay-Z this summer. The sisters released The Kids Are Alright, their debut album, in March.

Last week, it was announced that Chloe x Halle received their first two Grammy nominations — for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. The latter has them competing against Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s collaborative LP Everything Is Love. In January, the pair will continue flexing their acting chops on the second season of Freeform’s Grownish.