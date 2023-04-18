Chlöe x Halle Reunite for Hit-Filled Mixtape Medley Showdown on ‘That’s My Jam’

Chlöe x Halle’s large-scale endeavors as solo musicians have found the two sisters in the center of constant comparisons and makeshift competitions in the pop arena. But during their latest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, Chlöe and Halle Bailey faced off in the only kind of showdown they’re interested in acknowledging: a musical one showcasing some of the biggest hits from powerhouse women in music.

For Mixtape Medley, Chlöe and Halle took turns delivering booming choruses like a karaoke version of Verzuz. Chlöe kicked off with “Survivor” from their mentor Beyoncé’s former girl group Destiny’s Child, which Halle challenged with Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated.” The matchups that followed included Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” going up against Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”; Fleetwood Mac’s “Go Your Own Way” against Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”; and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” against Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone.”

After they finished unleashing their musical ammunition, Chlöe and Halle pulled each other into a tight hug, not caring who the audience declared as the winner. Though they weren't singing together and delivering their signature harmonies, hearing the duo perform in such close proximity to each other was a refreshing reminder of the musical identity they built with one another before focusing on their individual careers.

Halle stars in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, set for release on May 26. Chlöe, meanwhile, recently released her debut solo album, In Pieces.

“I keep myself surrounded by my small circle of people who I know love me and will have my back forever,” Chlöe recently told Rolling Stone about the weather the challenges that come with venturing into the industry as a soloist. “That includes Halle, my godmom, my sister Skye, my little brother Branson, my godbrother Joe. I have people who genuinely love me around me to keep me grounded.”