Chloe x Halle Bring String Quartet Onstage For ‘Everywhere’ on ‘Corden’

Chloe x Halle celebrate self-starter success with their anthem “Everywhere.” The performed the track on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night. On a smoke-filled stage, the sisters were surrounded by an eight-piece band, which included a full string quartet. Everyone wore matching “money” outfits as the girls showed off their tight choreography and feathery harmonies.

“This song we wrote means so much to us because it’s about manifesting wealth in all aspects of life x speaking it into existence..love, happiness, abundance..your dreams can be reality if u believe in yourself,” the pair wrote on Twitter about their performance.

“Everywhere” appears on Chloe x Halle’s debut album The Kids Are Alright, which was released in March. The wrote and executive produced the album themselves. Over the summer, the Beyoncé protégées went on tour with the Carters for On the Run II. Both of the sisters are series regulars on the Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish and will appear in the show’s second season, which will premiere in January.