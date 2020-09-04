Chloe x Halle, Doja Cat, City Girls, Mulatto Share ‘Do It’ Remix

Chloe x Halle have released a remix of their song “Do It,” featuring new verses from Doja Cat, City Girls and Mulatto.

The star-studded track kicks off with a few braggadocious bars from Doja Cat: “That’s just how we do it, not a rhyme or a reason/We signing broads in the front while you look off in the bleachers/We pullin’ up the way we do to keep the audience tweetin’/The farther we goin’ up, it’s like the harder they rеachin’.”

Yung Miami and JT from City Girls each get their own opportunity to talk shit, with Yung Miami proclaiming the other women as her “ride or die” and JT throwing in a sly Roddy Ricch reference. Mulatto, riding high off her debut album Queen of Da Souf released last month, sends them off with a shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion: “Classy like Chloe and Halle, nasty like Megan/Losing me, you drop the queen like blackjack in Vegas.”

Chloe x Halle released their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, this past June. During quarantine, the Bailey sisters have performed at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony, as well as Global Citizen’s Unite for Our Future concert in support of Covid-19 relief. Halle Bailey will also soon be portraying Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.