Chloe x Halle Perform Fiery Track ‘Do It’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Chloe x Halle were the musical guests Tuesday night on The Tonight Show, guest hosted by Little Fires Everywhere actress Kerry Washington.

The sisters appeared on a vintage soundstage surrounded by heavenly clouds but dressed in all-red with flowing, cape-like sleeves. Performing “Do It,” a track from their latest album Ungodly Hour, Chloe and Halle Bailey gave a stylish, fiery rendition of the song.

Ungodly Hour, the duo’s sophomore album, was released in June. During quarantine, they’ve performed at the GLAAD Media Awards virtual ceremony, as well as Global Citizen’s Unite for Our Future concert in support of Covid-19 relief. Halle Bailey will also soon be portraying Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

In 2016, shortly after the sisters got their big break by appearing in Beyoncé’s Lemonade, they spoke to Rolling Stone about their experience of working with the pop star on her visual album. “Something magic was in the air there in New Orleans,” Halle recalled of filming the project. “We were all saying, ‘What a time to be alive.’ Just to even witness somebody like Beyoncé make such a statement and invite us… how lucky are we?”