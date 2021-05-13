 Chloe Sevigny, Eleanor Friedberger Star in 'Slow Machine' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Chloe Sevigny, Eleanor Friedberger Star in ‘Slow Machine’ Trailer

Film partially depicts recording of Friedberger’s “Your Word”

Slow Machine

Slow Machine

Grasshopper Films

Stephanie Hayes, Chloe Sevigny, Eleanor Friedberger and more star in the new trailer for Slow Machine, a thriller film co-directed by Joe Denardo and Paul Felten that saw its premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam last year. The film also screened at the New York Film Festival last October, and is now available to watch on streaming.

Slow Machine centers on Stephanie (played by Hayes), a disillusioned actress whose tumultuous breakup with an intelligence agent, Gerard (Scott Shepherd), leads her to wanting an escape. Stephanie decides to hide inside a house where a band is recording an album, but her new environment comes with its own set of problems.

Although Slow Machine is fictional, it partially depicts the recording of Eleanor Friedberger’s song “Your Word,” which was released on her 2016 album New View (though the version featured in the film is slightly different). Friedberger appears in Slow Machine as one of the band members in the house where Stephanie is staying. Sevigny also makes a cameo appearance in the film, and part of her monologue is featured in the trailer.

Slow Machine will debut on Metrograph‘s virtual cinema on June 4th, then nationwide on Grasshopper Film’s website Projectr on June 11th.

In This Article: Chloe Sevigny, Eleanor Friedberger, trailer

