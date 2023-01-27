Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’

Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury?

“Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my heart, I’m wildin’, wildin’/So close to doin’ somethin.'”

“Pray It Away” serves as an early introduction to In Pieces, which the R&B singer revealed in a Discord chat will not include any of her previously released singles, like “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” or “Surprise.” Instead, she’s opted for a clean slate on what has been a nearly two year build up to her first album outside of Chloe x Halle.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe shared in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

At the moment, In Pieces still doesn’t have a definitive release date, or a set tracklist.