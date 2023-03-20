Chloe Teases ‘In Pieces’ Album With Upbeat ‘Body Do’

After years of teasing her first official full-length, Chlöe has revealed the complete 14-song track list for In Pieces. In addition to “Pray It Away” and her Chris Brown collaboration, “How Does It Feel,” the song selection includes tracks with Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”) and Future (“Cheatback”). News of the R&B singer’s debut album has literally been coming in pieces since January, but now it’s set to come out on March 31.

A video teaser for the track list on Instagram features animated art of a hand slowly peeling its fingers back from a heart as Chlöe sings the album’s third track, “Body Do.” “I want you now,” she sings at the end of the upbeat song.

In addition to releasing In Pieces this spring, Chlöe will embark on her first-ever headlining tour as a solo artist (since she won’t be joined by her sister Halle.) The trek runs from April to May and includes stops in major North American cities including Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

"I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album," Chlöe said in a statement released in January. "I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it's been my greatest gift all along."

Chlöe previously released two albums with Halle, The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020), and toured with Beyoncé, Andra Day, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z together. They also appeared together in the “All Night” segment of Beyoncé’s Lemonade. While Chlöe focuses on her solo career, Halle is now set to appear as Princess Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and as Young Nettie in a musical remake of The Color Purple.

In Pieces Track List

1. “Someone’s Calling (Chlöe)”

2. “Pray It Away”

3. “Body Do”

4. “I Don’t Mind”

5. “Worried”

6. “Fallin 4 U”

7. “How Does It Feel” (feat. Chris Brown)

8. “Feel Me Cry”

9. “Make It Look Easy”

10. “Looze U”

11. “Told Ya” (feat. Missy Elliott)

12. “Cheatback” (feat. Future)

13. “Heart on My Sleeve”

14. “In Pieces”