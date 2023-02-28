Chlöe Plots First Headlining Tour Supporting Debut Solo Album ‘In Pieces’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Chlöe Bailey will hit the road all on her own this spring for the “In Pieces Tour” supporting her debut solo album of the same name. The 11-date stretch of shows marks her first headlining tour performances, both as a solo artist and as half of the sister duo Chlöe x Halle.

The In Pieces tour will begin on April 11 in Chicago and wrap on May 3 in Los Angeles. Chlöe will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas. On April 30, she will perform in Sacramento as part of the music festival Sol Blume.

Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

In Pieces will arrive on March 31 featuring the previously released singles "Pray It Away" and "How Does It Feel." While the album itself won't feature Chlöe's earliest solo releases, like "Have Mercy" and "Treat Me," they likely have a good shot at making the tour setlist.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” Chlöe said in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Chlöe In Pieces 2023 Tour Dates

April 11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

April 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

April 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo