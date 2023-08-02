Chlöe Shows Her Spin on Gunna’s Hit ‘Fukumean’ in New Cover

R&B starlet Chlöe shared a cover of Gunna’s “Fukumean,” a triumphant comeback single from the previously incarcerated Atlanta rapper that sits at Number One on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and Number Six on the Hot 100. Dressed in a sleek black jumpsuit and shades with a pop of a red lip, she begins her reimagining with a titular riff that dips into her powerful lower register before amplifying Gunna’s melodic raps with skilled trills and stacked harmonies.

Chlöe began making serious moves as a solo singer in 2021, as her sister and bandmate Halle Bailey shot her starring role in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Building her own name, the elder sister dipped into an old bag — online covers of popular songs. As Beyoncé’s mentees in the duo Chloe x Halle, the young sisters shared popular YouTube reimaginings of hit songs, many by Queen Bey herself, like 2013’s “Pretty Hurts.”

Then, about decade later and in her early 20s, Chlöe made waves with much edgier covers, like her takes on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” and Capella Grey’s “Gyalis.” Chlöe and Gunna fueled relationship rumors with a courtside appearance at an NBA game and a steamy collaboration on Gunna’s DS4EVER. In October, Chlöe finally ‘fessed up to the relationship on Twitter Spaces, saying that her romantic single “For the Night” was about the rapper. “I might regret saying this, but hey, maybe it’ll help fucking streams,” she said. She also announced that she had written the song months ago and wasn’t in a relationship at the time. Trending Taylor Swift Gives Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Everyone on Colossal Eras Tour 'Everwood' Star Treat Williams' Cause of Death Determined 'Arrogant, Self-Centered, and Unkind': Filmmaker Details Alleged Experiences With Lizzo in 2019 Former Lizzo Dancers Claim Sexual Harassment, Hostile Work Environment in New Lawsuit

“For the Night” is a cut from this year’s In Pieces, the singer’s debut album, which followed a string of high-profile singles, including the platinum-certified “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” and “Pray It Away.” Chlöe performed on the final night of Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Showcase, where she beamed about the then-forthcoming release. “There hasn’t been a day where I’m not filled with such gratitude,” she said. “Because you don’t know this album is a piece of my heart, literally. I’ve been through a lot, as I’m sure all of us have been in here. And I use the music as therapy to get me through, to help me believe in myself more.”

She went on to headline an 11-date tour in support of In Pieces, marking her first leading trek as both a solo artist or duo member. The tour will continue with a second leg when it picks up again this month in Sacramento, hitting 12 additional cities. Gunna will headline his first two shows in two years following his jailing and subsequent release as a part of the RICO case against himself and other members of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records.