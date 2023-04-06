Chlöe Bailey Responds to Backlash Over Chris Brown Collab: ‘Let the Music Speak For Itself’

Chlöe Bailey has addressed the criticism about her recent collaboration with the “scandal-scarred” Chris Brown on single “How Does It Feel.” In an interview with Audacy’s V-103 podcast, the singer dismissed the negative reaction, saying it should be about the music.

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” Bailey said. “And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

Addressing her journey in the spotlight overall, Bailey added, “Everything I’m doing is ordained by God, and I’m walking in my purpose, and anybody who has a problem with that can kiss my booty.”

Bailey dropped “How Does It Feel” in February along with a music video and has since gotten flack for the decision to work with Brown. The singer, who released her album In Pieces at the end of March, has attempted to steer clear of the conversation, including in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. In a profile for Cosmopolitan, Bailey repeated her line to “let the music speak for itself.”

"I have the best fans in the world," she said in response to a question about the backlash. "Without them, I wouldn't be here. I want to make them happy, and I just let the music speak for itself. Like in regular life, I have to use music to articulate things that I can't verbally."

In Pieces also features collaborations with Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”) and Future (“Cheatback”). “I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” the singer explained of the album in a statement. “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out, it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

Bailey is set to embark on her first-ever headlining tour as a solo artist (since she won’t be joined by her sister Halle) in support of the LP. The trek runs from April to May and includes stops in major North American cities including Chicago, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles.