Rolling Stone China Launches With Zhang Chu and Roy Wang on the Cover

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) announced a new partnership with YT Media, one of China’s leading media companies, launching the Chinese Edition of Rolling Stone on Tuesday. Under a multiyear license, Rolling Stone China will feature original and syndicated content tailored to a booming consumer market and providing a new lifestyle brand to China’s Y-generation and 600 million online music consumers.

Rolling Stone China’s launch issue, out now, features cover stars Zhang Chu and Roy Wang, as well as Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift in their “Musicians on Musicians” interview. This debut issue will be followed by a series of corresponding core products and experiences including: a website, WeChat, Weibo, Bilibili channels, events, and quarterly print issues.

“The opportunity to share our content and experiences with our biggest fans in China is truly exciting,” said Gus Wenner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Rolling Stone. “This new partnership is a great way for us to show all that Rolling Stone has to offer on an international scale as we continue to grow.”

“Today, with the support of Penske Media Corporation and the trust of Rolling Stone, I am honored to lead our young team to develop the business of Rolling Stone China,” said Xu Ning, CEO, YT Media. “We hope that through music, art, and love for this brand, Rolling Stone China will become the lighthouse of modern culture.”

Rolling Stone China will further strengthen PMC’s presence across its portfolio of brands in this ever-important region. Other PMC titles with Chinese editions include: WWD China, Variety China and Robb Report China.