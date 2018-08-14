Chimpanzee Burns Down School in Lemon Twigs’ New Song

A chimpanzee sets a school ablaze in “The Fire,” the sprawling new track by New York rock duo the Lemon Twigs. The song appears on the group’s upcoming album Go to School, which tells the coming-of-age story of Shane, a chimpanzee raised as a human boy.

“The Fire” serves as the centerpiece of Go to School and incorporates a broad range of styles and influences. The Lemon Twigs blend classic country twang with piano-driven glam, building steadily to a peak packed with an uproarious burst of banjo and guitar.

Brothers Michael and Brian D’Addario sing about Shane being bullied at school and getting turned down by his crush, leading him to take his anger out on his classmates: “And I saw Shane, and everyone was pushing him/ And you could really feel his pain/ And it was right then/ You started to see these, like, flames/ A fire started in the school/ That took a hundred lives away.”

Go to School arrives August 24th via 4AD and follows the Lemon Twigs’ 2016 debut, Do Hollywood. The record features several guests including Todd Rundgren, Big Star’s Jody Stephens and the D’Addario’s parents, Susan Hall and Ronnie D’Addario.

The Lemon Twigs will embark on a headlining North American tour in support of Go to School, October 19th at the Music Box in San Diego, California. The first leg wraps November 8th in Mexico City, after which the band will return for another run that starts January 4th, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ticket information is available on the Lemon Twigs’ website.

The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates

October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

October 20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

October 23 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

October 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

October 27 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury

October 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

October 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 31 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

November 2 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

November 3 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

November 4 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

November 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

November 9 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

November 10 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

November 11 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

November 18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

January 14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

January 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

January 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

January 22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

January 23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

January 25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

January 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

January 29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

January 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

January 31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

February 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s