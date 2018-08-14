Chimpanzee Burns Down School in Lemon Twigs’ New Song

A chimpanzee sets a school ablaze in “The Fire,” the sprawling new track by New York rock duo the Lemon Twigs. The song appears on the group’s upcoming album Go to School, which tells the coming-of-age story of Shane, a chimpanzee raised as a human boy.
“The Fire” serves as the centerpiece of Go to School and incorporates a broad range of styles and influences. The Lemon Twigs blend classic country twang with piano-driven glam, building steadily to a peak packed with an uproarious burst of banjo and guitar.
Brothers Michael and Brian D’Addario sing about Shane being bullied at school and getting turned down by his crush, leading him to take his anger out on his classmates: “And I saw Shane, and everyone was pushing him/ And you could really feel his pain/ And it was right then/ You started to see these, like, flames/ A fire started in the school/ That took a hundred lives away.”
Go to School arrives August 24th via 4AD and follows the Lemon Twigs’ 2016 debut, Do Hollywood. The record features several guests including Todd Rundgren, Big Star’s Jody Stephens and the D’Addario’s parents, Susan Hall and Ronnie D’Addario.
The Lemon Twigs will embark on a headlining North American tour in support of Go to School, October 19th at the Music Box in San Diego, California. The first leg wraps November 8th in Mexico City, after which the band will return for another run that starts January 4th, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ticket information is available on the Lemon Twigs’ website.
The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates
October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
October 20 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
October 23 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
October 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 26 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
October 27 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury
October 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
October 30 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
October 31 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
November 2 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
November 3 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
November 4 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
November 7 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
November 9 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
November 10 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
November 11 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
November 18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
January 14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
January 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
January 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
January 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
January 22 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
January 23 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
January 25 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
January 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
January 29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
January 30 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
January 31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
February 2 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
