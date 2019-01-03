Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala to Headline Coachella 2019

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are among the headliners for the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The events will take place over two back-to-back weekends – April 12-14 and April 19-21 – at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. PT via the festival’s official website.

The lineup also includes Janelle Monáe, Solange, Khalid, the 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo, Anderson .Paak, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Zedd, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Billie Eilish, Chvrches, Bassnectar, Dillon Francis, YG and Kacey Musgraves alongside dozens of additional artists.

Coachella began to unveil its 2019 lineup on Wednesday via social media. Rather than revealing the performers all at once, the festival slowly announced the artists on the bill one-by-one on Wednesday. The first acts they announced were those that look to be early on the bill, including California’s Cola Boyy, who will perform on the Sonora Stage on Sunday and Trinidadian artist Calypso Rose, who will hit Gobi Stage on Friday. The festival also shared a video from the band Hyukoh without mentioning where or when their show will take place. After the light teases, the festival tweeted its full lineup poster.

Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd, Cardi B and SZA were among 2018’s Coachella highlights from the more than 150 artists that performed at the festival last year.