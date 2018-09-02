Childish Gambino Packs Animated ‘Feels Like Summer’ Video With Hip-Hop Cameos

Just before summer comes to an end, Childish Gambino provides a playful, Easter Egg-filled animated overview of the hip-hop scene in his new “Feels Like Summer” video, featuring cameos by illustrated versions of many of Gambino’s rap counterparts.

As the animated Gambino walks down the street listening to music, he briefly encounters the rappers in his neighborhood, including 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, Migos shooting hoops in a driveway, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott competitively playing with children’s blocks and Will Smith washing his car.

Drake then chases after Future who stole his bicycle, launching the rapper born Donald Glover into a dream sequence where a crying Kanye West, wearing a Make America Great Again hat, is comforted by an illustrated Michelle Obama, which is then followed by Beyoncé wearing a RIP Fredo Santana shirt. Gambino then returns to reality where he spots Lil Yachty eating a popsicle, Gucci Mane sunbathing, SZA and Janelle Monae skateboarding, J. Cole using a garden hose to fend off kids with water guns and many more artists.

Gambino then again digresses into a dream sequence featuring OutKast, Rihanna and Whitney Houston before returning home. Glover co-directed the “Feels Like Summer” visual with Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp.

This coming week, Gambino will embark on a North America tour with Rae Sremmurd, with the trek beginning September 6th in Glover’s native Atlanta.