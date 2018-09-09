Childish Gambino Remembers Mac Miller at Chicago Concert: ‘He Was the Sweetest Guy’

Childish Gambino remembered Mac Miller Saturday night during his concert at Chicago’s United Center, a day after Miller’s death at the age of 26. During the heartfelt tribute – which the artist born Donald Glover asked fans not to film in order to not “commodify this moment” – Gambino spoke about the late rapper’s warmness and love of music.

“I’m a very sensitive person… but this Mac Miller shit got me fucked up,” Gambino said. “He was so nice. He was the sweetest guy, he was so nice. And we were both internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like, ‘This corny-ass white dude, this corny-ass black dude,’ and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music.”

Gambino continued, “And we should be allowed to be sad about it. Like my heart was broken… and I feel good about being sad, because it tells me that he was special, that I had a special moment… Everybody in this room deserves that.”

Gambino closed out his tribute by dedicating his song “Riot” to Miller. “So I just wanna say ‘I love you Mac,’ and I just want to tell you that I love you and this song is for him, because I feel like sometimes he wanted to let go.”

Following Miller’s death of a suspected overdose, many of the rapper’s music peers have shared social media tributes, including J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Halsey. While Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has not spoken publicly following Miller’s death, the Sweetener singer did pay tribute to him Saturday with a black-and-white photo on Instagram.