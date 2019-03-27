Childish Gambino, The Chemical Brothers to Headline Montreal’s Osheaga Festival

The Chemical Brothers will return to Montreal for the first time in 17 years to headline this year’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival. The three-day festival, now in its 14th year, has also booked Childish Gambino and The Lumineers to take top billing at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

J Balvin, Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Interpol, Gucci Mane and Mitski are also part of the massive line-up, which features over 100 artists. The festival takes place August 2-4, with The Lumineers kicking things off on the first night.

The Chemical Brothers last performed in Montreal in 1996 with a show at the Metropolis (which is now called MTELUS). The electronic band’s new album, No Geography, will be released April 12. Osheaga is one of many upcoming tour dates for the group, which also include All Points East in London and Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

Three-day festival passes for Osheaga, which first started in 2006, are currently onsale via the festival’s website.