Childish Gambino Offers Synth-Forward Cover of Brittany Howard’s ‘Stay High’

Donald Glover’s Childish Gambino has shared a cover of Brittany Howard’s “Stay High,” which will appear on the upcoming covers and remixes project, Jaime Reimagined, out digitally July 23rd via ATO Records.

Working with producer James Francies, Childish Gambino transformed “Stay High” from a piece of vintage soul pastiche to a synth-driven swooner punctuated by orchestral strings. “There comes a time, there comes a time,” Childish Gambino sings in a sweet falsetto, “At night, where we get to play/And we smile and laugh and jump and clap/And yell and holler and just feel great/I just want to stay high with you.”

Jaime Reimagined will feature an array of artists offering fresh takes on the 11 songs that appeared on Howard’s acclaimed 2019 solo debut, Jaime. Other artists who contributed include Bon Iver, Michael Kiwanuka, Earthgang, Little Dragon, BadBadNotNotGood, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Fred Again and Joy Anonymous, Jungle, and Laura Mvula. There’s also a remix by Gitty featuring Syd, a J Most remix featuring Emily King, and a 9th Wonder remix featuring Common. Following the digital release of Jaime Reimagined, a vinyl version will arrive on September 24th.

Howard has a handful of tour dates and festival shows scheduled for later this year, including sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful, Jazzfest, and Outside Lands. She’ll also perform a handful of gigs in September with My Morning Jacket and headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.