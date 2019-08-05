See Childish Gambino Join 21 Savage on ‘Monster’ at Lollapalooza

21 Savage brought Childish Gambino onstage at Lollapalooza to perform his track “Monster.” For the track, which appears on the rapper’s 2018 album i am > i was, the pair gave a fast-talking, high-energy performance on the front of the stage, with Donald Glover wearing a neck brace and arm sling.

In the clip, the pair trade verses, with Glover spitting, “Me and Savage, we came from the dirt/ If you rappin’ for money, you silly/ This shit ain’t a milli’, this shit is a hundred/ The industry savage and most of you average.” The hard-hitting chorus brings the two together: “Power/ The money and the fame make a monster.”

The performance at Lollapalooza marks a return to the stage after some legal issues earlier this year. In February, 21 Savage, a British national, was taken into custody by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who claimed he had overstayed his visa and would be deported. The rapper, who originally said he was from Atlanta, was forced to cancel his appearance at the Grammys with Post Malone. He said in an interview with Good Morning America, “I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone. They didn’t — they didn’t say nothing. They just said, ‘We got Savage.'” He added, “It was definitely targeted.”