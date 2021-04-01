 Chika, Rebecca Black to Perform at GLAAD Media Awards - Rolling Stone
Chika, Rebecca Black, Sabrina Carpenter to Perform at GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD will also be auctioning off Phoebe Bridgers’ smashed guitar from Saturday Night Live performance

GLAAD announced on Thursday that Chika and Rebecca Black have been added to the performance lineup for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, streaming live on Thursday, April 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Additionally, Jessica Betts, wife of this year’s ceremony host Niecy Nash, will be performing at GLAAD Media Awards. GLAAD also announced on Thursday that following the livestream on YouTube, when the broadcast of the event will become available to watch on Hulu, Sabrina Carpenter will appear for an exclusive performance only available on the streaming platform. The GLAAD Media Awards will launch on Hulu at 10:00 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on-demand until the end of June.

More special guests have been announced for the virtual event, including Karamo from Queer Eye, White House senior advisor on LGBTQ issues Reggie Greer, and RuPaul’s Drag Race competitor Gottmik. GLAAD will also be auctioning off Phoebe Bridgerssmashed guitar from her Saturday Night Live performance of “I Know the End” on February 6th. Bridgers is nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Musical Artist at the award show, and the guitar, which is part of GLAAD’s larger event auction, will be used to fund GLAAD’s year-round advocacy work. Auction items are available through April 11th on the GLAAD Media Awards website.

In This Article: Chika, GLAAD, Phoebe Bridgers, Rebecca Black, Sabrina Carpenter

