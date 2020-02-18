Chika Won’t Stoop to ‘Industry Games’ on New Song

Rising Alabama MC Chika unveiled a hard-hitting new track, “Industry Games,” set to appear on her upcoming EP by the same name.

Produced by Sean Momberger, Lido and Ye Ali, “Industry Games” boasts a clattering mix of drums and bass, balanced by a melody of synth pings that echo with a queasy edge. Chika rides this beat with aplomb, unraveling two verses of exceptionally hard bars before deftly switching into a dramatic sing-song as she rebuffs anyone trying to bounce her from her perch: “I can hear the snakes, they hissing, trying to break my mission/’Cause I know who I’m about to be.”

Chika has yet to announce a release date for Industry Games, although the EP is expected to arrive soon. Chika emerged in 2017 with a debut EP of poems, Full Bloom//A Poetry, and she’s continued to released both spoken word and music over the past few years. In 2019, Chika released a series of solo singles — “No Squares,” “High Rises” and “Can’t Explain It” with Charlie Wilson — while she also teamed with Jojo on her song “Sabotage.”