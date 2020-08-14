Chika Drops ‘My Power’ From Netflix Film ‘Project Power’

Chika has released “My Power,” her new single featured in the Netflix film Project Power, out now on the streaming platform.

Over a confident beat, Chika celebrates self-perseverance in the song’s lyrics. “Dare you to try and mess with me/I’m better as your friend and not an enemy/Disintegrate your clique cuz what’s a tick next to a centipede/This crown is more dramatic than a pregnancy,” she declares. “I came into the world and now they cannot put an end to me/I tried to make a dollar, but instead I made change/Now I see the bigger picture, man this life is so strange, what a range.”

Chika released her Industry Games EP in March. Earlier this month, she shared the single “U Should,” and was featured on XXL‘s 2020 Freshman Class alongside other up-and-coming rappers Polo G, Rod Wave and more. She performed her song “Crown” on the star-studded Graduate Together special, celebrating graduates who were unable to have an in-person ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project Power stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback, and follows a ragtag trio of a drug dealer, a police officer and a former soldier as they work to stop the distribution of a pill that gives the user super powers for five minutes. Chika has a small role in the film as a high school student.