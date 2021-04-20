Chicano Batman Schedule Fall Tour

Los Angeles outfit Chicano Batman will embark on a U.S. tour this fall.
The run is scheduled to launch October 20th at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and it will continue through December 18th, when the band plays First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fellow L.A. indie rockers Inner Wave will serve as support throughout the tour while the Boston band Crumb will join for shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tickets for the tour are available on Chicano Batman’s website.
Chicano Batman’s fall tour will be in support of their most recent album, Invisible People, which was released last May. In support of the album, the band shared several socially distant performances, including a rendition of “Color My Life” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. In November, Chicano Batman performed an audience-less show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Chicano Batman Tour Dates
October 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
October 21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
October 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 30 -Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
November 1 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey
November 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
November 11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
November 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
November 14 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
December 9 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
December 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
December 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
December 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
December 14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
December 17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
December 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue