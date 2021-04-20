Chicano Batman Schedule Fall Tour

Los Angeles outfit Chicano Batman will embark on a U.S. tour this fall.

The run is scheduled to launch October 20th at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and it will continue through December 18th, when the band plays First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fellow L.A. indie rockers Inner Wave will serve as support throughout the tour while the Boston band Crumb will join for shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Tickets for the tour are available on Chicano Batman’s website.

Chicano Batman’s fall tour will be in support of their most recent album, Invisible People, which was released last May. In support of the album, the band shared several socially distant performances, including a rendition of “Color My Life” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. In November, Chicano Batman performed an audience-less show at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Chicano Batman Tour Dates

October 20 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

October 21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

October 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

October 29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

October 30 -Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

November 1 – McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey

November 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

November 11 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall

November 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November 14 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

December 9 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

December 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

December 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

December 14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

December 17 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

December 18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue