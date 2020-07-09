Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi and More Get Together for Chicago Fundraising Video

A whole host of musicians, artists and celebrities from Chicago have gathered together for a special fundraising music video for their city.

Performing “Sweet Home Chicago,” the all-star group of more than 100 people includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Belushi, Jeff Perry, Twista, Rhymefest, Jessie Mueller, Andre De Shields, Alan Ruck, George Wendt, Joe Mantegna, Rachel Barton Pine, E. Faye Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Sandra Delgado, Jim Peterik, Lecy Goranson, Kurt Elling and Chef Rick Bayless, plus dozens of local singers, dancers, musicians and other performers.

The video will help to raise money for the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, providing relief to Chicago-area artists struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot stated: “I am incredibly grateful to the many artists, performers, and residents who lent their Chicago and Chicago-inspired voices to this absolutely heartwarming production of our hometown anthem and very worthy cause. If COVID-19 has shown us anything, it’s the nourishment and joy the arts bring to our lives, however, our artists have also been among most impacted by the fallout from this disease.”

She continued: “Since its inception, the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund has served as a critical resource to help our arts community stay afloat during this crisis and — most importantly — allowed them to continue to do what they do best, which is create. I have no doubt that this wonderful video will inspire more lovers of Chicago culture to step up, chip in and help keep our arts community alive and well throughout this unprecedented event.”