Chester Bennington’s Son Drops Debut Single ‘F W/ Me’

Draven Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, has released his debut single under the name RVRND.

The track, titled “F w/ Me,” features in the new Paramount+ docuseries Family Legacy, which recounts some of the TRL era’s most famous artists and iconic moments through the eyes of their children. Bennington features in the first episode, “Dads Who Rock,” which premiered Tuesday on the streaming service.

In addition to following in his famous dad’s musical footsteps, Draven’s “F w/ Me” was mixed and mastered by Jay Baumgardner, who worked with Chester on both Linkin Park and Grey Daze.

RVRND, a collaboration between Draven and producer Manny the Drummer, will release its debut EP this August.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Draven wrote about appearing on the Family Legacy episode. “Everyone was so sweet and genuine, and getting to see all the vaulted videos of my dad was amazing! It was so nice to get to share what I’m doing as well as talk about all of the amazing things that my dad did without focusing on the end,” Bennington wrote.

He added, “Let’s talk about the happy memories instead of soaking in sad ones! Thank you all again from the bottom of my heart!”