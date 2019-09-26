Watch Cherry Glazerr Make Late-Night Debut with Reggie Watts on ‘Corden’

Cherry Glazerr made their late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. They were joined by the show’s house band leader Reggie Watts to perform Watts’ remix of their song “Daddi.”

Shrouded in cherry red, like their namesake, the group performed the glitzy, disco-infused remix. Lead singer Clementine Creevy sported a tiara and, halfway through, shed her guitar to dance around the stage in the glow of the multi-colored disco light sitting on Watts’ board.

The original version of “Daddi” served as the lead single for Cherry Glazerr’s 2019 LP Stuffed & Ready, which was released earlier this year. On October 1st, they will release the new single “Call Me” featuring Portugal. The Man, along with a complementary fashion pop-up inspired by the song at Los Angeles’ Fred Segal. Soon after, they will perform at Austin City Limits before heading out on a fall tour in support of Stuffed & Ready.