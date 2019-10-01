 Hear Cherry Glazerr, Portugal. The Man’s Conga-Accented ‘Call Me’ – Rolling Stone
Hear Cherry Glazerr, Portugal. The Man’s Conga-Accented ‘Call Me’

Ariel Rechtshaid co-produced the bright call-and-response tune

Brittany Spanos

Cherry Glazerr and Portugal. The Man have teamed up on the catchy new single "Call Me."

Cherry Glazerr has recruited Portugal. The Man for the glossy, catchy new single “Call Me.” The new track will be celebrated Tuesday night with a pop-up merch store at Los Angeles’ Fred Segal store.

Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend) co-produced the conga-accented song. The track is bright piece of California pop with singers Clementine Creevy and John Gourley trading off lines throughout the verses and chorus.

Cherry Glazerr recently made their late-night television debut, performing the Reggie Watts remix of their single “Daddi” on The Late Late Show with James Corden with Watts himself. The original version of “Daddi” appeared on the band’s album Stuffed & Ready, which was released earlier this year. This month, they’ll perform at Austin City Limits before heading out on a fall tour in support of their recent LP.

This is Portugal. The Man’s first new song this year. Last year, the band teamed up with Tom Morello and Whethan on the song “Every Step That I Take.” Their last album was 2017’s Woodstock, which featured the platinum-selling single “Feel it Still.”

