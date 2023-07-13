Cherry Glazerr Announces New Album ‘I Don’t Want You Anymore’: ‘Songs I’ve Dreamed of Making’

Cherry Glazerr announced the upcoming release of their new album, I Don’t Want You Anymore, out Sept. 29.

The record will be co-produced by frontwoman Clementine Creevy and Yves Rothman, known for his work with Girlpool and Yves Tumor, and will arrive four years after the release of Stuffed and Ready. Creevy described the new project as a “mature” album, which she considers to be “Cherry Glazerr, fully-actualized,” per a press release.

“The songs on this one are songs I’ve dreamed of making,” she said. “I’ve spent these years taking a hard look at myself, at my relationships, and writing about it,” Creevy added. “I guess I’m coming to terms with a lot of my bullshit.”

Lead single “Soft Like a Flower” accompanied the announcement, along with a video featuring the artist in a garden. “Soft like a flower/Like me/I’m high on your something,” she sings in the chorus, joined by longtime bandmate Sami Perez. “Fortune it turns/Like a wheel/I like you killing me.”

“I wanted this album to be just heart and soul. Completely exposed. It’s also a little bit about loving the anguish and toxicity that comes with being ruined by another person,” said the singer. “Letting go and submitting to them but then catching yourself becoming too much like them.”

I Don’t Want You Anymore track list:

1. Addicted To Your Love

2. Bad Habit

3. Ready For You

4. Touch You With My Chaos

5. Soft Like A Flower

6. Sugar

7. Golden

8. Wild Times

10. Shattered

11. I Don’t Want You Anymore