‘In My Room’ With Cherry Glazerr

Cherry Glazerr blazed through an intimate set for the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room, a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

Sitting alongside a funky purple light fixture, lead singer Clementine Creevy and bassist Devin O’Brien launched into “Juicy Socks” from their 2019 LP, Stuffed & Ready. “Don’t be nervous,” Creevy sings repeatedly, as O’Brien plucks behind her in a cowboy hat.

The duo dove into “Self Explained,” a song that Creevy prefaced as their favorite to play live. “I don’t want people to know how much time I spend alone,” she sings, fittingly. The set concluded with “Daddi,” a Stuffed & Ready highlight with biting lyrics that include lines like “Where should I go daddy/Is it okay with you? Who should I fuck daddy? Is it you?”

“Not a lot of people get that it’s a highly satirical song,” Creevy told Rolling Stone of the track. “It’s a fully satirical song, à la Zappa. I don’t know what the answers are to make myself feel better about patriarchy. But I know that what I felt was missing was a satirical song about it.”

