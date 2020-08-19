Hear Cherie Currie and Brie Darling’s Cover of Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’

Cherie Currie and her collaborator Brie Darling have shared their faithful rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” the latest cover in a series dedicated to songs written by Chris Cornell.

“His artistry shone in everything he touched. He loved people more than he loved himself. There will never be another Chris Cornell,” former Runaways singer Currie said in a statement.

Darling added: “Immediately, I knew the song I would like us to do, my favorite… ‘Black Hole Sun’! I felt Cherie’s and my voices would work well on his beautiful and haunting melody. I love her and my different sounds and styles that work so well together. What a gift and inspiration, Chris’ talent was truly special.”

Proceeds from the “Black Hole Sun” single — and those from Blue Élan’s upcoming We Are the Highway covers project — will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, which “helps children who are facing homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect worldwide.”

Currie last released her star-studded album Blvds of Splendor in April, while the singer and Darling released their collaborative LP The Motivator in August 2019.