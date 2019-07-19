Hear Cherie Currie, Brie Darling Slay Doldrums on 1984 Kinks Cover

The newly-minted rock duo, Cherie Currie and Brie Darling, unveiled a boisterous cover of the Kinks’ 1984 track, “Do It Again,” set to appear on their upcoming album, The Motivator, out August 2nd via Blue Élan Records.

Kinks frontman Ray Davies wrote “Do It Again” about the band’s constant touring schedule, but its depiction of the ceaseless churn of the day-to-day will be familiar to anyone who’s felt stuck in a dreary work or life cycle. On their cover of the song, Currie and Darling capture this blend of existential malaise and rambunctious rock energy as they streamline the crunch of the guitars and the stomp of the drums, while tossing in some tasteful string arrangements as well.

Currie and Darling’s cover of “Do It Again” follows previously released renditions of the Youngbloods’ “Get Together” and T. Rex’s “The Motivator.” The Motivator will mostly feature other covers of songs by artists like the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, John Lennon and Buffalo Springfield, though it will also include three original tracks, “Too Bruised,” “I’m Too Good, That’s Just Too Bad” and “This Is Our Time.” Dave Darling produced the record.

Both Currie and Darling were stalwarts of the Los Angeles music scene during the Seventies as members of the Runaways and Fanny, respectively, but the pair didn’t meet until 2017. The two bonded quickly and decided to cut a record together. Originally, the plan was for each artist to sing a handful of songs individually, but after recording their version of “The Motivator,” Currie and Darling decided to turn most of the songs into straight duets.

Currie and Darling will celebrate the release of The Motivator with a special performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles August 1st. Along with the performance, Currie and Darling will discuss the making of the album with moderator Scott Goldman.