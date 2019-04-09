Cher, Broadway Musical Cast Plot ‘Fallon’ Takeover

Cher will join the stars of the Broadway musical The Cher Show — Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond — for a Tonight Show takeover dedicated to the singer. The quartet will appear on the program’s Monday, April 15th episode for interviews with host Jimmy Fallon and two musical performances.

Block will join Cher for a live version of 1989’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and all four singers will perform 2010’s “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me.” Previous Tonight Show takeover installments have featured Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

The Cher Show, a jukebox musical that traces the iconic performer’s life and career, premiered in June 2018 in Chicago before opening on Broadway six months later. The production is framed around the three stages of her life, with the actresses playing the characters Babe (Diamond), Lady (Wicks) and Star (Block).

Cher released an album of Abba covers songs, Dancing Queen, in 2018. In recent Twitter posts, she’s teased the possibility of Christmas LP, a second record of Abba covers, an autobiography and a biopic on her life.